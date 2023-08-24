Pune: Man Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Wife During Family Dispute In Kharadi | Pixabay

A man has been arrested in Kharadi following a tragic incident in which he allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife during a heated family argument, resulting in her death on Wednesday. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Lakshmi Keshav Sitaphale, resided in Labor Camp, Patilbuwanagar, Kharadi. The accused, her husband, is 45-year-old Keshav Bhimrao Sitaphale.

Both Lakshmi and Keshav originally hailed from Solapur district and had been living in Pune for nearly a decade due to work commitments. Lakshmi worked as a domestic worker, while Keshav was employed as a security guard. The couple has a 12-year-old son who was present during the family altercation.

Incident occurred during a family argument

The incident occurred during a family argument when Keshav, seemingly provoked by domestic conflicts, allegedly stabbed his wife in front of their son. Subsequently, Keshav surrendered at the Chandannagar police station. The local police are actively investigating the incident. The exact motive behind the act remains uncertain, but initial police assessments point to a family dispute as a possible trigger.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Landge stated that Keshav had suspicions about his wife and used a knife from their residence to harm her. Tragically, the woman succumbed to her injuries before medical assistance could be provided.

