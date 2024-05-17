Ear Tag Cattle Before June 1: Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase |

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has appealed to cattle owners to get their livestock ear-tagged before June 1. If the cattle aren't ear-tagged, they won't be given veterinary services at government institutions and clinics. Additionally, the collector informed that no sale or purchase of cattle will be allowed without the tags.

The ‘India Livestock System,’ which falls under the central government’s Animal Husbandry Department, has initiated this move as part of the National Digital Livestock Mission. The process of registering animals on this system involves tagging them through veterinary institutions across the district. This initiative has multiple objectives, including the prevention of illegal slaughter, cruelty towards animals, regulation of movement and management of livestock, prevention of contagious diseases, and more.

The ear tags have a 12-digit barcode for animals, which will record their birth, vaccination, medical treatment, and even ownership transfers.

"Directions have been given to all the district's Gram Panchayats, Municipal Councils, Municipal Corporations. Accordingly, after June 1, no veterinary services should be provided without ear tagging. Also, the slaughtering of buffaloes should not be allowed in slaughterhouses under our jurisdiction without tags. All revenue, forest, electricity, and public distribution departments should not give compensation amounts to the livestock which died due to natural calamities, electric shocks, and attacks of wild animals if ear tagging is not done. No livestock can be transported without ear tagging, in which case appropriate legal and penal action should be taken against the owners and transporters of the livestock," Diwase said.

Read Also Demand For Hourly Pune-Mumbai Trains Grows Amid Frequent Traffic Jams On Expressway

"Concerned market committees must ensure that untagged livestock is not permitted to enter the market premises from June 1, and their purchase and sale are prohibited. Additionally, village panchayats, revenue departments, and home departments are instructed not to permit untagged bulls to participate in bullock cart races," he emphasised.