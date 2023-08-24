Pune: Massive Fire Destroys Machinery At Baramati's Garbage Depot, Estimated Losses At Rs 80 Lakh |

A massive fire engulfed the Garbage Depot situated in Ambika Nagar in Baramati on Thursday. The blaze destroyed the depot's critical waste sorting machinery and equipment, resulting in substantial losses estimated to be around Rs 80 lakh.



The depot had recently incorporated state-of-the-art sorting machines and equipment as part of an initiative by the municipal council to enhance waste management efficiency. These newly introduced systems, pivotal to the depot's operations, were consumed by the rapidly spreading fire. Police have launched an investigation to find the exact cause of the fire. and teams of experts and officials are meticulously analyzing the scene to determine the root origin of the blaze. Preliminary assessments suggest that the fire might have been caused by a technical malfunction or a potential lapse in safety protocols.

Immediate response efforts were initiated to combat the flames and prevent further escalation. Firefighting vehicles and personnel were promptly deployed to the site, along with resources and support from nearby sugar factories. The collective efforts of these responders managed to contain the fire, averting its spread to other parts of the depot.



Although the fire was eventually brought under control, the damage to the sorting machinery was already extensive. Senior officials from the municipal council and relevant governing bodies visited the site to assess the severity of the destruction and devise a course of action moving forward.

