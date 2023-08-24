Pune: Key Appointments Completed For Katraj-Kondhwa Road Widening Project

In response to recent traffic accidents and congestion on the Katraj-Kondhwa road, Minister Patil personally conducted an inspection on Monday, focusing on the Katraj to Khadi Machine Chowk route. |

In response to Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil's directive to expedite the Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project, Executive Engineer Ravindra Awhad from Mahavitaran has been appointed as an independent officer. Additionally, 50 traffic police personnel have been assigned to manage traffic, and the nodal officer has also been designated for land acquisition.

In response to recent traffic accidents and congestion on the Katraj-Kondhwa road, Minister Patil personally conducted an inspection on Monday, focusing on the Katraj to Khadi Machine Chowk route. Key officials, including Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, and representatives from the National Highway Authority of India, were present during the inspection.

During his recent visit to the site, Patil had identified roadwork challenges and emphasized the need for more traffic police. Issues related to utility poles, electric wires, and land acquisition were also addressed. Minister Patil commended the cooperation of the traffic police, revenue, and Mahavitaran and urged swift action to clear utility poles and wires for immediate roadwork commencement and expedited land acquisition.

Meanwhile, during her inspection of Pune's Katraj-Kondhwa road, Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed concern over the persistent traffic congestion and hardships faced by citizens. She also highlighted the ongoing accidents on the route and instructed relevant authorities to implement lasting solutions. The inspection was attended by NCP's Khadakwasla assembly president Sopankaka Chavan, Prakash Kadam, Yuvraj Beldare, Deepak Beldare, Sudhir Kondhare, and other NCP officials and activists.

