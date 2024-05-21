 Allu Arjun Fan Creates 'Pushpa' Actor's Portrait With Toothpaste; Video Attracts More Than 6 Million Views
Shintu Mourya, who earlier went viral for his artwork on Lord Rama and Sita Devi amidst the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, was now seen painting actor Allu Arjun.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun Fan Creates 'Pushpa' Actor's Portrait With Toothpaste | Instagram

Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa: The Rule' is said to hit the cinemas later this year, and has kept fans thrilled. Amidst many people recreating the hook steps from the trending songs of the sequel film, a man tried to draw the attention of his much-loved actor in some different way.

Shintu Mourya, who earlier went viral for his artwork on Lord Rama amidst the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, was now seen painting actor Allu Arjun. His recent Instagram reel showed him using no water colours or oil crayons to bring out his artistic skills. He was seen using unconventional materials like a toothpaste to stand out.

Yes, you read that right. Mourya was seen using a toothpaste to create the portrait of the ace actor.

Watch video

The video used the popular song from the film 'Pushpa Pushpa Pushparaj' as its background score. It opened showing him posing with a toothbrush and a toothpaste, followed by the camera zooming into his art space. The reel showed how he impressively painted the actor's face on a piece of paper by using unusual materials.

The artist earlier went viral for his artwork on Lord Rama and Sita Devi amidst the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Take a look at his previous art reel below.

article-image

Netizens react

Internet found his artwork to be "super" and his concept of using the toothpaste quite interesting. The comments section was full of fire and heart emojis.

Shared on May 11, the art reel already attracted 5,04,434 likes. Notably, the video went viral on Instagram and garnered more than six million views there (6.7 million).

Fans of Allu Arjun's co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, asked him to also create such a portrait of the actress.

Pushpa: The Rule

The sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise' which is also being called Pushpa 2 will release on the big screen this August. The anticipated film starts Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Rao Ramesh in lead roles.

