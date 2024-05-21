Delhi Cop Singing 'O Sajni Re' From 'Laapataa Ladies' Goes Viral For His Impressive Voice

Delhi Cop Singing 'O Sajni Re' From 'Laapataa Ladies' Goes Viral | Instagram

A Delhi cop named Rajat Rathor is going viral on Instagram for a recent reel he posted online. It shows him singing a soulful Bollywood beat with no instruments or a sound track to his court. He goes solo to tune into the 'O Sajni Re' song.

Watch video

Delhi cop sings 'O Sajni re' in Instagram reel

His video doesn't immediately begin with the song, he introduces the audience to his way of performing the song and says "No music, only vocals. And, this part..." These words are the signature to every song he recreates and uploads on social media. Seconds into the reel, he goes on with his melodious voice: "O sajni re, kaise kate din raat, kaise ho tujhse baat, teri yaad satave re."

One of the factors that distinguish his music reel him from others is the vibe he sets with his naturalistic expressions. Also, he impressively sings unplugged - no background score or instruments. He takes all the stage with his impressive voice which adds feel to the meaningful lyrics.

Of the many songs he has sung and shared online, this romantic song from the recent film 'Laapataa Ladies' has went viral with more than three million views on Instagram and touched the hearts of music lovers.

Netizens react

The video attracted thousands of reactions which praised the singer's music rendition. "Fantastic voice sir," netizens commented, while also saying, "There is magic in your voice."

Notably, even Shaadi.com, a matrimonial site responded to his Rajat's 'O Sajni Re' reel. They wrote, "Every bride deserves someone who sings a song like this out of love."

Original song video

Wish to listen to the full version of this film song? You could check out the original track which is beautifully composed by Ram Sampath which adds charm to the lyrics penned by Prashant Pandey. The movie features this beat in the voice of popular singer Arijit Singh, who is loved by many.