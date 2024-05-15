 TikTok Fame Noel Robinson Is In Mumbai, Joins 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble For Some 'Calm Down' Moves
The initial reel was posted by the TikToker who was seen stealing a man's phone in front of Kamble. However, it then showed them dancing along instead of the cop scolding Noel for his act.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Noel Robinson x Amol Kamble | Instagram

TikTok fame Noel Robinson is visiting India, and has been spotted grooving on the streets of Mumbai. In a couple of reels shared on Instagram this May, the Germany-based dancer was seen throwing some dance steps with Mumbai policeman Amol Kamble, who is popular known as 'Dancing Cop.'

The duo shared two dance videos which staged Noel snatching away a phone, followed by the cop acting on it. However, things were kept on a light-hearted pace as it was a planned reel created for entertainment purposes.

The German influencer seemed to have enjoyed having Kamble as his dance partner. He shared the reel terming him the "Coolest policeman in the world."

"Suspension order coming soon for the police officer," said netizens while not being impressed with the reel which showed the cop recklessly dancing. As it communicated a wrong message about the police, he shared another video to clarify and show action taken on the mobile snatching incident.

In the other reel, he was seen taking action on Noel. The scene was recreated with the background music 'Calm Down,' purportedly suggesting the phone owner to relax when Mumbai Police is on duty. “No matter where you’re from, if you commit a crime in front of the Mumbai police, you’ll end up where you have to.” Because we are @mumbaipolice," Kamble captioned the reel.

