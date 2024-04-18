'Dancing Dad' From US Enjoys Marathi Song In Viral Video, Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble Comments

Indian music receives love from across the globe, and you will agree a little more as you watch a viral video showing a US man grooving to a Marathi song. Popular as 'Dancing Dad,' Ricky Pond was seen enjoying the beat 'Amhi Kancho' as he participated in the dance challenge surfaced on social media.

"Just a perfect day to be silly tell me about this song," he said while uploading the dance reel online. It opened showing him doing some iconic Marathi dance steps, followed by his creative moves on the song. He didn't consider wearing a traditional wear to spice up the mood, and rather continued to hit the dance floor in his casual cool looks.

His dance involved some groovy jumps and sidewalks, however, what happened to be the highlight of the performance was his finale step. We won't spoil it for you. Take a look at the video to know how his dance ended.

The reel which was posted earlier on April 19 (IST), went viral and attracted nearly 10,000 views within four hours. It caught the attention of several netizens who were impressed with his energetic dance to the trending song.

Alongside others, the video was also viewed by Mumbai Police official Amol Kamble who is an internet sensation often dubbed as 'Dancing Cop.'

Reacting to Pond's dance reel, the cop commented, "It’s a Marathi funny song sir, nice one sir." Heart and clap emojis flooded in the comment section as Instagram users praised the dancer.