Remember Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar? His Recent Video Shows Him Dancing To The Viral Song With Candid Steps

Kacha Badam Singer Dances In Recent Video | Instagram

Bhuban Badyakar, the Kacha Badam singer who went viral in late 2021, has gained fame once again. In a recent video uploaded by him on Instagram, he was seen enjoying his song with some candid dance steps. The footage showed him casually singing the song and throwing some easy dance moves. His impressive performance is now winning the hearts of netizens.

Kacha Badam Singer Dances To Viral Song With Candid Moves

The recent video on Bhuban's Instagram page showed him happily remembering his jingle and dancing to it. He wore simple clothes, ditching his plugged version of the Kacha Badam dance video which set a trend on social media, and posed to the camera with his natural smile while grooving to the lyrics of his song.

Dance Video Goes Viral

His "comeback" reel was enjoyed by people, and it gathered over 11,000 views within a week. It went viral on Instagram with 3.7 lakh views. 'Heart' and 'fire' emojis surfaced in the comments section as netizens were happy to see him back on the internet.

A few believed that Bhuban's song has turned old and lost its charm after taking the internet by storm a couple of years ago. They asked him to come up with a new song and suggested they aren't anymore interested in revisiting the same melody.

Kacha Badam Singer Posts 'Pushpa Pushpa' Reel

As the 'Pushpa Pushpa' song from the upcoming sequel film Pushpa: The Rule released, it gave rise to a dance trend on social media. Several people were seen waving at the camera by recreating the moves of Allu Arjun.

In one of his recent reels, the Kacha Badam singer too posted a video using the trending song. However, the video didn't impress users as it he did not take efforts to groove the classic moves and the hook steps.