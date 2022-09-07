Watch: After Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam,' THIS namkeen seller from Bhopal goes viral for his jingle

Twitter

After the Kacha Badam trend hit social media, here's another selling jingle that's being widely viewed and shared by netizens. In a recent video, we can see a namkeen seller pitching his products with an impressive song.

The viral video is from Bhopal and the name of the vendor has been identified as Naseem Ahmed. Reportedly, he came up with the unique song by himself inorder to sell his product.

The man with packs of salty mixtures is going viral in a video showing him sing "Nam Nam Nam Nam Namkeen Ke Packets Aur Tee Tee Tee Tee Tees Tees Rupaiyee Ke (The packets of namkeen cost ₹ 30 each)," to attract customers.

Talking about his song, Naseem Ahmed told ANI, "I have been working as a seller of snacks for 6 years, before that I used to work as a mechanic. 35 years I did the work of repairing a two-wheeler, I had a problem with my back, so I started this work. Yes, I think my style is different, this is my most different way, this idea came to me in such a way that I sell mixtures in a lot of fun way, seeing the children and having fun makes me children happy."

Ahmed said, "I love to do my job in this way and even people enjoy my song, and I enjoy selling snacks like this too." "People tell me that these days you have become very famous, I got a call from Delhi in the morning from a TV channel, newspaper, I got a call from Mumbai a while back, yes I do feel happy because of this," he added.