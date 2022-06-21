e-Paper Get App

WATCH: 'Kacha Badam' songs' flute version by Odisha man is unmissable

Heard Kacha Badam's flute version?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

At times, being yourself and doing your own thing can make you viral on social media. A man from Odisha can be seen playing a flute that he is selling. The tune that he played was the viral song that was written by Bhuban Badyakar - Kacha Badam.

Netizens also noticed that the shirt that the man wore was interesting. It contained prints of south star Allu Arjun’s face. It also had reference from his latest offering Pushpa: The Rise.

The clip was posted on Twitter with a caption, "#kachabadam fever hits #Puri #Odisha. Flute artist playing Bengal's recent popular tune in front of #JagannathTemple #Puri".

The video got more than thousand views and has become viral. “Hindustan mein talent ki kami nahi hai [There is no scarcity of talent in India],'' wrote a Twitter user. Other Twitterati pointed out at the shirt that the man had worn. What do you think about the video?

Read Also
Bhuban Badyakar of 'Kacha Badam' fame creates new jingle to create financial awareness in rural...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWATCH: 'Kacha Badam' songs' flute version by Odisha man is unmissable

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber-crooks in SIM block fraud

Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber-crooks in SIM block fraud

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Don't make me minister but join hands with BJP, Eknath...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Don't make me minister but join hands with BJP, Eknath...

Mumbai: Endgame for MVA? As Shiv Sena heads for a vertical split, here's what numbers say

Mumbai: Endgame for MVA? As Shiv Sena heads for a vertical split, here's what numbers say

Cyber-frauds using Smishing and Caller ID Spoofing to target victims of electricity bill fraud:...

Cyber-frauds using Smishing and Caller ID Spoofing to target victims of electricity bill fraud:...

Rahul Gandhi arrives at his residence after 5th day of questioning by ED in National Herald case for...

Rahul Gandhi arrives at his residence after 5th day of questioning by ED in National Herald case for...