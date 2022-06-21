WATCH: 'Kacha Badam' songs' flute version by Odisha man is unmissable

Image credits: Google

At times, being yourself and doing your own thing can make you viral on social media. A man from Odisha can be seen playing a flute that he is selling. The tune that he played was the viral song that was written by Bhuban Badyakar - Kacha Badam.

Netizens also noticed that the shirt that the man wore was interesting. It contained prints of south star Allu Arjun’s face. It also had reference from his latest offering Pushpa: The Rise.

The clip was posted on Twitter with a caption, "#kachabadam fever hits #Puri #Odisha. Flute artist playing Bengal's recent popular tune in front of #JagannathTemple #Puri".

The video got more than thousand views and has become viral. “Hindustan mein talent ki kami nahi hai [There is no scarcity of talent in India],'' wrote a Twitter user. Other Twitterati pointed out at the shirt that the man had worn. What do you think about the video?