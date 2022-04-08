Watch: 'Petrol Sajni' song goes viral on social media amid soaring fuel prices

With people on one side protesting over the price hike of fuel such as petrol, diesel, LPG etc, a young man singing in grief over the issue is winning hearts of netizens. Also, the song happens to be in Magadhi language, some who haven't made sense of the lyrics are yet syncing the chord over the created vibe.

Facebook page 'Magadhi Boys' took to share a video of a youth singing ‘Holo Mehenga Dher Petrol Sajni’ over a phone. The song runs for nearly four minutes, making internet users to relate and hit the Like button.

According to India.com, the artist has been identified as Vishwajeet, who often creates such entertaining videos. The recent clip narrates of a lover having not been able to meet his girlfriend due to the increased price of petrol.

Watch the video:

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:11 PM IST