Khaby Lame nails 'The Opposite Challenge' in viral video; check here

Ever tried to pull off your eye from a scene, however landed up watching it even more...? You would agree that it isn't easy to miss falling prey to reverse psychology.

Khaby Lame shared a video nailing 'The Opposite Challenge'. In the video shared by the internet sensation, we can see him cleverly tricking his brain to do the opposite.

Lame can be seen setting his bed well, only to not sleep on it. Later, he clicks to signal the elevator and takes the stairs. In a while from then, the video shows him playing a basketball practice match with his friend, wherein he jumps towards the basket and throws the ball in an opposite direction to the goal.

Since shared just a few hours ago, the clip has gathered over 23 Million views, 2 Million likes and flooded with comments. Watch:

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:58 PM IST