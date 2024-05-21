Rodents Damage 1AC Passenger's Suitcases In Kolkata-Mumbai Jnaneswari Express; Railways Responds After Visuals Go Viral

Rats Damage First AC Passenger's Suitcases | X @CG_bharatiya

A passenger travelling on a First AC coach of the Jnaneswari Express shuttling between Kolkata and Mumbai had a shocking experience onboard when he found his suitcases placed under the seat damaged. He discovered the luggage bags were nibbled and torn. The traveller alleged that "Suitcases damaged by rodents." Visuals from the incident have surfaced online.

The person was identified with his X username @CG_bharatiya, who uploaded pictures and videos of how his train travel at a premiere coach went wrong. He mentioned in his post that he was unable to approach a railway official to complain over the issue he faced. "Trying to (reach) the TC for half hour to lodge complaint," the man wrote.

Check post

@RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @Central_Railway @PMOIndia



Train 12102 Departed on 19th May Coach H1 Seat A-2.

PNR

6535087042.



Suitcases damaged by rodents.

Trying to the TC for half hour to lodge complaint. pic.twitter.com/EfeX39EYI4 — ✨CG✨ (@CG_bharatiya) May 21, 2024

Railway responds

The Railway Seva on X replied to the man's concerns which he mentioned on social media. They directed him to share his details with them so that they could look into the matter and assist him. Their reply, read, "We're concerned to hear this & would like to help ASAP. We will require your mobile no. preferably via DM..."

PNR No. Already shared with you. However mobile number shared over DM. — ✨CG✨ (@CG_bharatiya) May 21, 2024

Rat spotted on train

Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/czRqpMGYUW — Jasmita Pati (@JasmitaPati) March 19, 2024

In March 2024, a woman spot rats on a train's AC coach. She was on the Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express when she was shocked to note the unclean conditions on the transport which included a rat taking a stroll across berths. "Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around...Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue," she said in her X post.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident of rats being sighted on the train, the rodents were seen nibbling food in the pantry of a train connecting Mumbai and Goa. This incident was reported during October 2023.