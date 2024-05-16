Rats Wreck Havoc At Chhindwara District Hospital, Bite Sugar Patient's Toe, Chew Charging Cables; Pest Control Overdue By A Month

Representative Image | File

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A case of sheer negligence was reported from Chhindwara district hospital, where some rats bit a patient's feet while she was asleep. The woman was undergoing treatment for acute diabetes.

Her family and other patients in the ward complained of the rat menace in the hospital, saying it's nothing new. Speaking to local media, they said, "These rats jump on our beds all night. and even chew up charging cables. They even steal food from the patients."

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Girija Malvi, a 65-year-old woman who is a resident of Chhindwara, has reported fluctuations in sugar levels and was admitted to the female ward of the district hospital. On the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday, a group of rats attacked her and bit her feet. She informed the hospital staff and nurses, but no one responded or provided any treatment. The next day, a rat bit her on her ankle.

What is the hospital administration saying?

On the contrary, the hospital administration blamed the patients, saying that their littered food on the floor and side tables attracts rats and mice.

After receiving information about these incidents, the civil engineer of the district hospital alleged that pest control was conducted four months ago and was overdue by a month. He also said that pest control will be conducted every three months and will begin soon.

According to information, the five-story building of the district hospital is surrounded by barren land, thus making it easier for rats to dig up holes in the soil and enter via an underground lane.