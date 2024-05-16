 WATCH: 'Tumne Toh Har**m*pana Kiya Tha' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Uses Foul Language While Bashing Congress In Public Rally; Video Viral
While condemning the Congress for the same, CM ended-up using a cuss word publicly against the party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav Condemned For Using ‘Objectionable Language’ Often; MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Shares Video On X | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election season is at the peak and so is the war of words. As politicians are on a spree of aggressive speeches during campaigning, there have been times when senior leaders went on to cross all limits to curse the opposite party.

One such instance has been reported from a public rally reportedly held in Haryana on Wednesday, where Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav allegedly used foul language for opposition Congress. The viral clip is being highly criticised by netizens, politicians and political pundits.

During his speech, the CM alleged that Congress have always disrespected Lord Ram and never supported the Ram Temple consecration ceremony but once it was done, they started to chant ‘Ram Naam’.

"Ab jab mandir ban gaya tab Congress kehti hai 'Humare Ram, 'Humare Ram'. Arey tumne to Har**m*pan kara tha." (Now that the temple is constructed and consecration ceremony is done, Congress in chanting Lord Ram's name.) The CM, then, resorted to using a cuss word against the opposition party.

article-image

Jitu Patwari shares the video on X

After coming across it, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari shared the video on his official twitter handle and said, “Dear Mohan Yadav ji! Your objectionable language and this statement alone is enough to question your mythological studies and academic understanding! Don't know who is giving you such knowledge and writing speeches for you, due to which your image as Chief Minister is deteriorating!”

Not the first time!

It is also said that this is not the first time the CM has been witnessed using objectionable language. There are already lots of discussions within the party on the continuously falling linguistic level of the CM.

Earlier he had said to the tribals in Jhabua, “How many people get ‘Fokat Ration’..!

The video is doing rounds on social media at present and is attracting a lot of attention from the netizens.

