Diwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old tribal worker was attacked with sharp weapons and rods by unidentified attackers on the day of Diwali in Jabalpur.

The youth named Manoj Thakur, was brutally murdered by unidentified attackers who abandoned his body in a field, turning a family’s Diwali preparations into grief.

According to information, the incident occurred in Purani Deori village, around 45 kilometers from Jabalpur district headquarters in the Chargaon police station area.

Manoj, a farmer and daily wage laborer, left home for work but didn’t return. His family, worried by his absence, began searching and found his body with severe injuries near a field’s edge.

Police suspect the attackers used sharp weapons and sticks and attempted to hide evidence by disfiguring his face.

Local police and an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team reached the scene for evidence collection. Chargaon police have sent the body for post-mortem, while an investigation is underway.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bargi, Sunil Nema, stated that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the unknown suspects involved in this brutal act.