 Diwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDiwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field

Diwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field

Police suspect the attackers used sharp weapons and sticks and attempted to hide evidence by disfiguring his face.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old tribal worker was attacked with sharp weapons and rods by unidentified attackers on the day of Diwali in Jabalpur.

The youth named Manoj Thakur, was brutally murdered by unidentified attackers who abandoned his body in a field, turning a family’s Diwali preparations into grief.

Read Also
MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life
article-image

According to information, the incident occurred in Purani Deori village, around 45 kilometers from Jabalpur district headquarters in the Chargaon police station area.

Manoj, a farmer and daily wage laborer, left home for work but didn’t return. His family, worried by his absence, began searching and found his body with severe injuries near a field’s edge.

FPJ Shorts
End Of An Era? Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Face Stern Test In The Twilight Of Legendary Careers As India Prepares For New Chapter
End Of An Era? Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Face Stern Test In The Twilight Of Legendary Careers As India Prepares For New Chapter
BRICS+ Group Expected To Surpass G7 In Global Trade By 2026: EY
BRICS+ Group Expected To Surpass G7 In Global Trade By 2026: EY
November Updates: From Banking Regulations To Train Ticket Bookings; Check Out All The Important Changes Coming Your Way Next Month
November Updates: From Banking Regulations To Train Ticket Bookings; Check Out All The Important Changes Coming Your Way Next Month
UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Today; Check Steps To Register
UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Today; Check Steps To Register
Read Also
Workers Of Garments Factory In Eintkhedi Create Ruckus Over Not Being Given Diwali Bonus In Bhopal...
article-image

Police suspect the attackers used sharp weapons and sticks and attempted to hide evidence by disfiguring his face.

Local police and an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team reached the scene for evidence collection. Chargaon police have sent the body for post-mortem, while an investigation is underway.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bargi, Sunil Nema, stated that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the unknown suspects involved in this brutal act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field

Diwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field

Diwali 2024: Return Of Ram Lalla Adds Fervour To Celebrations

Diwali 2024: Return Of Ram Lalla Adds Fervour To Celebrations

Workers Of Garments Factory In Eintkhedi Create Ruckus Over Not Being Given Diwali Bonus In Bhopal...

Workers Of Garments Factory In Eintkhedi Create Ruckus Over Not Being Given Diwali Bonus In Bhopal...

Bhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps...

Bhopal Updates: Man Approaches Zone-3 DCP Alleging Misconduct By Cop; Electricity Department Keeps...

MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life