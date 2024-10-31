 Workers Of Garments Factory In Eintkhedi Create Ruckus Over Not Being Given Diwali Bonus In Bhopal (WATCH)
Workers Of Garments Factory In Eintkhedi Create Ruckus Over Not Being Given Diwali Bonus In Bhopal (WATCH)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of workers employed at a garments factory in Eintkhedi area of rural Bhopal created a ruckus on the factory premises on Thursday over not being given Diwali bonus, the police said.

During the ruckus, one of the security guards allegedly manhandled the women, and one of them sustained a sprain in her leg, the police added.

Eintkhedi police station TI Durjan Singh Warkade told Free Press that the unrest broke out at the Gokuldas garments factory in the Acharpura industrial area. He added that the workers had been promised a bonus on Diwali if they complete one year of tenure there.

However, the bonus was not dispensed to them, after which all such workers brought the work to a halt in the factory, and staged a sit-in. A video of the incident has also been making rounds on social media, in which the factory’s security guard is being seen subsiding the crowd.

As alleged by the workers of the factory, the security guard also manhandled the women, who were trying to barge into the factory. During this, one of the women was pushed by the guard, and sustained a sprain in her leg.

TI Warkade said that police force has been deployed at the spot, and the case is being probed. No arrests have been made so far, and no case has been registered as well.

