35-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old engineer lost his life after suffering a heart attack during morning walk in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The man named Sudip Patel, died of a heart attack during his morning walk around 6 AM. The incident took place in Kolar near a wine shop.

A neighbour identified him and informed his family. His family members then contacted the police, who took Sudip's body for postmortem at Hamidia Hospital.

Sudip Patel, son of Uma Patel, was originally from Rewa. He completed his B.E. studies in Bhopal and had been working in the city.

Thirteen years ago, he married his wife, who currently works in the Accounts Department of the Statistics Division at Vindhyachal Bhavan. The couple was living in Ganesh Enclave in Kolar.

According to his cousin Aman Patel, Sudip had left his job a few months ago and was currently unemployed.

According to Aman, Sudip would go for a morning walk every day. On Wednesday morning, he left home around 5:45 AM. At around 6 AM, a neighbor found him unconscious near the wine shop.

People nearby said Sudip had suddenly collapsed. The neighbor called Sudip’s wife, and later, the police were informed.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.