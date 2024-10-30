 35-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal35-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal

35-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal

At around 6 AM, a neighbor found him unconscious near the wine shop.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old engineer lost his life after suffering a heart attack during morning walk in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The man named Sudip Patel, died of a heart attack during his morning walk around 6 AM. The incident took place in Kolar near a wine shop.

Read Also
Bhopal Childline Rescues 642 Teens Who Ran Away From Home
article-image

A neighbour identified him and informed his family. His family members then contacted the police, who took Sudip's body for postmortem at Hamidia Hospital.

Sudip Patel, son of Uma Patel, was originally from Rewa. He completed his B.E. studies in Bhopal and had been working in the city.

FPJ Shorts
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing
SHOCKING! Rhea Ripley Face Covered With Blood After Parking Lot Assault By Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez With Baseball Bat During WWE NXT; Video
SHOCKING! Rhea Ripley Face Covered With Blood After Parking Lot Assault By Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez With Baseball Bat During WWE NXT; Video
'Delhi Govt's Health Care Model Is Superior To Ayushman Bharat,' Says AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar
'Delhi Govt's Health Care Model Is Superior To Ayushman Bharat,' Says AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar
INI CET 2025: Admit Card To Release On November 4; Download At aiimsexams.ac.in
INI CET 2025: Admit Card To Release On November 4; Download At aiimsexams.ac.in

Thirteen years ago, he married his wife, who currently works in the Accounts Department of the Statistics Division at Vindhyachal Bhavan. The couple was living in Ganesh Enclave in Kolar.

Read Also
Bhopal: Confusion Cleared Over Date For Giving Financial Aid To Pregnant Rape Survivors
article-image

According to his cousin Aman Patel, Sudip had left his job a few months ago and was currently unemployed.

According to Aman, Sudip would go for a morning walk every day. On Wednesday morning, he left home around 5:45 AM. At around 6 AM, a neighbor found him unconscious near the wine shop.

People nearby said Sudip had suddenly collapsed. The neighbor called Sudip’s wife, and later, the police were informed.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

35-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal

35-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Morning Walk In Bhopal

MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

Air India Delhi-Indore-Mumbai Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; FIR Registered

Air India Delhi-Indore-Mumbai Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; FIR Registered

Iron Rods Pierces Through Labourer's Stomach After He Falls Off Roof At Gwalior Railway Station

Iron Rods Pierces Through Labourer's Stomach After He Falls Off Roof At Gwalior Railway Station

Madhya Pradesh Government Issues Guidelines For Pathologies; CMHOs To Ensure Compliance In Labs

Madhya Pradesh Government Issues Guidelines For Pathologies; CMHOs To Ensure Compliance In Labs