 Bhopal: Confusion Cleared Over Date For Giving Financial Aid To Pregnant Rape Survivors
Under Mission Vatsalya, the victim will receive Rs 4,000 per month for each child till she turns 23 or gains employment.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The confusion over date of carrying out the cabinet’s decision on providing financial aid to pregnant rape survivors was cleared on Tuesday. The state government announced that the assistance would be given to those who fell prey to rape after October 22, 2024.

It was on October 22 that the cabinet had decided to give financial benefits to rape survivors who became mothers. The minor rape victims who became pregnant and delivered child after October 22 this year will get financial assistance from state government, officials said here on Tuesday.

The state government in its cabinet decision made on last Tuesday decided to provide financial assistance. According to scheme, the plan will be supported by Nirbhaya Fund. Under Mission Vatsalya, the victim will receive Rs 4,000 per month for each child till she turns 23 or gains employment.

Only victims who become pregnant as a result of rape will be able to avail the scheme. The scheme will only apply in cases of aggravated penetrative sexual assault. An FIR copy is not sufficient for eligibility under the scheme. According to Section 27 of Juvenile Justice Act, the child of a rape victim will be presented to Child Welfare Committee.

For this, a police officer, a special juvenile police unit, a child welfare police officer, an officer from District Child Protection Unit or an inspector appointed under labour laws are eligible. The scheme is not implemented in retrospective effect.

The new scheme will be implemented across all 55 districts under POCSO Act, 2012. An amount of Rs 10 lakh will be allocated to each district from Nirbhaya Fund. This money will be used for victim’s assistance with the approval of the district collector.

