Driver & Helper Charred To Death As Truck Carrying Onions Bursts Into Flames At Agra-Mumbai Highway

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A driver and his aides were charred to death after a truck caught fire on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Tuesday morning.

The truck, which was on its way from Bijapur (in Karnataka) was carrying onions to to Faridabad (in Haryana), when it suddenly burst into flames at Agra-Mumbai National Highway. Cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

A case has been registered in the Satanwada police station, and further investigations are underway.

According to information, the deceased are identified as driver Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Haryana, and cleaner Monu Badak, a resident of Chhattisgarh. According to sources, the truck filled to the brim with onions was on its way from Karnataka to Haryana. When the truck was on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in MP's Shivpuri, the vehicle caught fire. Because onions are flammable, the fire spread quickly.

The fire was so sudden and fierce that the driver and his aide could not escape the vehicle. Passersby saw the truck burning and immediately called the police and fire departments. When the police arrived, the vehicle was burnt to ashes, as were the driver and the cleaner. The cause of the fire has not been identified yet. Police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.