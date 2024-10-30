Bhopal Crime Round Up: Mobile Phone Repairer Arrested For Rape; Newly-Wed Woman Ends Life; Man Loses Rs 38L To Acquaintance On Job Pretext & More | Representative Image

Mobile Phone Repairer Arrested For Rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman who had given her cell phone to a mobile phone shop owner for repair, was allegedly raped by him on October 25. The accused barged into her house on the pretext of returning the device to her, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

Bilkhiriya police station TI Virendra Sen told Free Press that woman had given her cell phone to Ravi Thakur for repair. On October 25, he went to her house to return her cell phone. On finding her alone, he allegedly raped her and clicked a few obscene pictures. He then began threatening the woman to circulate the obscene pictures. On Wednesday, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint. Thakur was arrested and produced in the court, which sent him to the jail.

Newly-Wed Woman Ends Life; Husband, In-Laws Booked For Dowry Harassment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the suicide case of a newly-wed woman, who had hanged herself to death at her house in Bairagarh in September. Her husband and mother-in-law were accused of harassing her for dowry, a reason she took the drastic step, the police said. Bairagarh ACP Anil Shukla told Free Press that deceased Diksha Chauthani (23) had got married to Vishal Chauthani in February this year.

During investigation, the police learnt that Vishal and his mother, a few days after the marriage, began harassing Diksha to bring fridge, furniture and cash as dowry from her parental house. Unable to bear the torment, Diksha had hanged herself at her husband’s house in Bairagarh on September 28. The police found mother-son guilty and registered a case against them. However, they have not been arrested. Notably, this is the sixth such suicide owing to dowry harassment this year.

Man Loses Rs 38LTo Acquaintance On Job Pretext

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The acquaintance of an Awadhpuri resident played clever on him, by offering to get him job at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and duped him of Rs 38 lakh on the same pretext, the police said on Wednesday. The police said they began hunting for the accused.

According to Awadhpuri police station TI Roshanlal Bharti, the man who lost amount to his acquaintance is Ajay Sharma. He stays in Awadhpuri and had come in contact with Kishore Singhane in 2023. Sharma was looking for a job and Singhane told him that he would get him placed at BHEL for which he will have to pay Rs 38 lakh.

Over the time, Sharma transferred the amount to Singhane in multiple transactions. Recently, when Singhane broke all contacts with Sharma and went incommunicado, Sharma approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint.

Married Woman Consumes Acid Owing To Domestic Violence In Bajaria, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old married woman and resident of Bajaria allegedly consumed poison at her house on Wednesday. She died during treatment at the hospital, the police said. As per police, she took the extreme step because her husband frequently used to thrash her after consuming alcohol. Bajaria police station TI Jitendra Singh Gurjar told Free Press that deceased Aarti Paroche was a sweeper.

Her kin alleged that her husband, Ranjeet, often used to assault her after consuming alcohol. Unable to bear the torment, she consumed acid on Wednesday. When her condition began deteriorating, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment. TI Gurjar said that the statements of her husband and in-laws were yet to be recorded, after which further action would be taken.