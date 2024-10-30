Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bhikangaon Amid Police Action | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A grocery shop in Saikhedi turned into a scene of chaos on Wednesday when the local police arrived to investigate complaints about illegal storage of firecrackers and liquor. The situation escalated dramatically as the shopkeeper's health deteriorated, leading to his untimely death and sparking a massive uproar among local residents and the victim's family, who have accused the police of causing his demise. The incident unfolded when police personnel from the Bhikangaon station, including officer-in-charge Rameshwar Thakur and ASI Narendra Singh Kushwah, conducted a raid at the grocery shop owned by 50-year-old Satish Devidas Kolte. Witnesses report that during the investigation, Satish suddenly panicked and collapsed, prompting police to rush him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Community demands for accountability

Satish’s brother, Rajesh Devidas Kolte, claims that the police's actions directly contributed to his brother's death. He recounted how he was physically removed from the scene while attempting to assist Satish. Rajesh stated, “I reached the shop after hearing about the police action, but they threw me out. When I tried to give my brother water, I was pushed away again. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the hospital, where we learned he had died.” Amid accusations from villagers that police misconduct led to Satish's death, tensions rose sharply. Enraged by the lack of accountability from law enforcement, the family and local residents marched to the Bhikangaon police station, demanding an FIR against the officers involved. When their requests were denied, they blocked the Khandwa-Baroda highway, resulting in a four-hour traffic jam.

Police response and repercussions

To manage the situation, local authorities, including SP Dharmaraj Meena, dispatched additional forces to the scene. In a swift response to the public outcry, the police took precautionary measures by attaching three personnel, including the TI, pending further investigation into the incident. ?SP Meena confirmed, “The police had arrived in Saikhedi due to complaints about illegal liquor and firecracker storage.? The shopkeeper's health deteriorated suddenly after police initiated their inquiries. We will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and take strict action against those found guilty.” As tensions subsided, police cleared the highway blockade and arranged for Satish's body to be returned to the family after a post-mortem examination. In addition to the ongoing investigations, the local community continues to demand justice for what they believe is an avoidable tragedy caused by police actions.