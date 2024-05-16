MP Congress Forms Flying Squad To Find 'Absconding' Akshay Kanti Bam After Arrest Warrant Issued In 17-Year-Old Attempt To Murder Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has initiated a campaign to find 'missing' Akshay Kanti Bam, the erstwhile Congress candidate who defected to the BJP. Bam has been 'absconding' since May 10, after the court issued an arrest warrant against him in a 17-year-old case.

Now, the opposition Congress has formed a 56-member flying squad to find Bam.

The warrant stems from a 17-year-old attempt to murder case, in which both Bam and his father are accused. Despite being summoned to appear before the Indore District Court on May 10, neither Bam nor his father attended the hearing, leading to the issue of their arrest warrant.

The acting president of Congress, Devendra Singh Yadav, has announced that the party will collaborate with the police in apprehending Bam. Additionally, the party leaders will also appeal for the cancellation of Bam's passport amidst concerns about his potential flight from justice.

Read Also Indore: Akshay Bam Files Revision Plea On Court Order To Add Sec 307

The case dates back to 2007, when an FIR was filed against Yunus Khan for allegedly attacking Bam in a land dispute. The subsequent escalation of charges to include attempted murder coincided with Bam's candidature for the Lok Sabha seat from Indore.

Akshay Kanti Bam had filed a nomination as a Congress candidate from the Indore Lok Sabha, but he withdrawn his form and joined the BJP on the same day. Meanwhile, on the orders of the court, Section 307 of the IPC was imposed on Akshay Bam in the 17-year-old case.