Indore: Akshay Bam Files Revision Plea On Court Order To Add Sec 307

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akshay Kanti Bam, who lately had crossed from Congress to the BJP, has filed a criminal revision petition in the sessions court, challenging the first class judicial magistrate's order adding the section of attempt to murder. The matter was to be heard on Wednesday, but the complainant's lawyer told the court that he had received a copy of the revision plea on Tuesday so did not get time to study it. To this, the court deferred the hearing.

The next hearing will be held on May 24. On the other hand, complainant Yunus Patel has applied to the police commissioner demanding removal of the security given to Bam. In the 17-year-old case against Bam and his father Kantilal Bam, the district court has ordered to increase Section 307 for attempt to murder on April 24. The court had asked both the accused to appear before it in person on May 10. As the father-son duo did not show up, the court issued arrest warrant against them.

Cong cries foul over removal gang wearing camouflage

Congress on Wednesday cried foul over removal gang members wearing camouflage describing it as an insult to the Indian Army. ‘Why removal gang members were given camouflage to wear? Camouflage is uniform of the Army. These removal gang members will demean the camouflage by extorting money from commoners,’ Chintu Chouksey, leader of opposition (LoP) in the IMC, said. The row started after removal gang members wearing camouflage were seen on Monday removing encroachments. The Congress raised the issue even as Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav trivialised the matter saying it is a non-issue.

‘The camouflage has been given to removal gang members for uniformity in dresses. Wearing camouflage is not illegal. Indian army is not embroidered on the dress given to removal gang so claiming that it is the army’s uniform is wrong. However, we will still get the ‘removal gang’ embroidered on the dress for ending confusion, if any,’ Bhargav said.