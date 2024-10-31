Diwali 2024: Return Of Ram Lalla Adds Fervour To Celebrations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Happy faces, bustling markets, vibrant temples and excited children all signal the spirit of Diwali. This year, citizens are especially thrilled, as the long-awaited Ram Lalla has returned to his temple in Ayodhya, intensifying the festive energy in the city like never before. Every corner, from religious sites to homes, is adorned with flowers, exquisite decorations and radiant lights.

In every temple, the goddess is worshipped with a rich variety of offerings, dressed in colourful attire and adorned with jewellery. Streets are illuminated with rows of lamps and twinkling lights, while buildings, malls, shops, and homes sparkle with diverse light displays. People began the celebration of festival of lights two days prior to Deepawali with great excitement.

Even the markets were full of people a day before Diwali and women were seen buying traditional pooja items and other decorative articles for home. The Mahalakshmi temple in Rajwada, a 190-year-old shrine, is the heart of this year’s celebrations. While the temple holds its traditional abhishek (ceremonial bathing), poojan (worship), decoration and grand aarti (ceremonial prayers) each year, this Diwali stands out with unmatched grandeur.

From Dhanteras to Diwali, the temple will showcase a new floral theme daily. The three main days will also feature a special offering of 56 chappanbhog. On Dhanteras and Roop Chaturdashi, the goddess was adorned in unique styles three times a day—morning, afternoon and evening. On Diwali, there will be two elaborate adornments, bringing the total to eight. Devotees will witness the goddess in various forms of Ashta Lakshmi till Diwali.

The temple priest, Pt Bhanuprakash Chaubey, shared that in the temple’s 190-year history, Diwali has never been celebrated on such a grand scale. The celebrations hold additional joy, as the golden inner sanctum, gilded for the first time, will host its inaugural Diwali celebration. Devotee groups have encouraged visitors to honour the occasion by wearing traditional Indian attire.

Other temples holding special events:

-Harsiddhi Mahalakshmi Temple: The goddess will be adorned with fresh lotus flowers and lotus-seed garlands.

-Mahalakshmi Temple in Ushanagar: Five-day festivities included a special pooja on Dhanteras, kumkumarchana (vermilion worship) and elaborate floral decoration on Diwali.

- Vishnu-Lakshmi Temple at Footi Kothi: On Diwali, the goddess will be ceremonially bathed with sacred river water and adorned in the form of Kamalvahini, the goddess who rides a lotus.

Two days of Diwali

At some places Diwali will be celebrated on October 31st (Thursday) while others will celebrate it on November 1st. In Ayodhya, Deepawali will be celebrated on 31st, as well as the Mahakaleshwar temple will witness Diwali on 31st October but in many temples in the city, including Khajrana Ganesh temple and Ranjeet Hanuman temple Diwali would be celebrated on November 1.

This Diwali promises a unique celebration of tradition, devotion and beauty filling the city with unmatched enthusiasm and joy.