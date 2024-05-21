Video Of 4 Women Enjoying 'Gulabi Sadi' Rightly Hits The Dance Trend

4 women enjoy 'Gulabi Sadi' in viral dance reel | Instagram

A video of four women dancing to the trending song 'Gulabi Sadi' in an Instagram reel has went viral on social media. It shows them dressed in a traditional attire which goes well with the title of the song. Meaning a "Pink Saree" in the Marathi language, the dancers wore a nine-yard pink saree to groove to the song.

Watch video

Dance reel goes viral

It opens showing them gracing the camera with their presence and preparedness to set the floor on fire. They are seen throwing classic dance moves to vibe to the Marathi song. While their sync is pretty good, it isn't perfect. Regardless of it, they impress viewers with their dance moves and elegance.

Being posted on Instagram this May, the dance reel has went viral on social media. It has gathered more than a lakh views and 1,200 likes. Netizens applauded their dance performance and also praised their well-groomed look.

With many videos of this Instagram dance trend having surfaced online, including that of Tanzania-based influencer Kili Paul, this video of the desi women enjoying the vibe just hits right.

More trendy 'Gulabi sadi' dance videos

Read Also Gulabi Sadi Ani Lali Lal Lal: Kili Paul Enjoys Instagram Trend In Viral Video

Original song video

The beautiful song is released by music artist Sanju Rathod, which is produced by G Spark and choreographed by Akash Rathod (Banjara Dance Studio) and Archit W. The lyrics of the song goes as, "Gulabi sadi aani lali laal-laal, Diste mi bhari, raja, photo majha kadh... (I look stunning in my pink saree and red lipstick. My love, click my photo)."