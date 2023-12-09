TVS Motor Contributes ₹3 Cr To Tamil Nadu CM's Relief Fund For Cyclone Michaung Aid |

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), India’s third largest two-wheeler company has donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the wake of the flooding and damage caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, the company on Saturday announced through an exchnage filing.

“The floods have unleashed severe hardship on the community, and we would like to do our part to support the community," said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor. “This will augment the tireless efforts of the government and the resilient people of Tamil Nadu to restore normalcy.”

The money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the communities that have been badly affected by the cyclone.

TVS Motor is committed to helping the displaced rebuild their lives and to support the immediate relief and rehabilitation work being done by the government. TVS Motor will also offer additional service support for its customers in the flood hit districts of Tamil Nadu, the company said in the regulatory filing.

TVS Motor Company shares

The shares of TVS Motor Company on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 1,903, down by 0.90 percent.