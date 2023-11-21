TVS Motor Company Launches TVS NEO AMI 125 In Africa |

TVS Motor Company - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - on Tuesday announced the launch of TVS NEO AMI 125 in Africa, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

Designed for evolving commuting needs, this innovative Bebek is set to delight customers with 72 exciting, new features.

Features and Specification

TVS NEO AMI, a Bebek is esigned around three core principles:

(a) Perfect dimensions,

(b) Ultimate convenience, and

(c) Intelligent innovation. A well-tuned 124.8cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC- (Single Overhead Camshaft), fuel-injected engine in the TVS NEO AMI will deliver a maximum power output of 9.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This means every ride is not just a commute but an adventure waiting to unfold. The mobike comes in three vibrant colours - violet blue, ruby red and heritage black.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are very excited to add another high performance product to our existing range of vehicles for the African continent. The TVS NEO AMI 125, addresses some of the unique requirements of African customers - vehicles with higher ground clearance, longer seats for a comfortable ride and feature rich vehicles to ease their daily commute."

TVS NEO AMI is packed with intelligent features that elevate the riding experience - like the stay connected, on-the-go feature, which enhances both safety and comfort.

TVS NEO AMI will be available at all TVS partner showrooms in Guinea, Mali, Ivory coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ghana, Senegal, Benin, Nigeria, DR Congo, PR Congo, Chad, Central Africa Republic and Niger.

TVS Motor Company shares

The shares of TVS Motor Company on Tuesday at 3:10 pm IST were at Rs 1,724.90, up by 0.33 percent.

