TVS Motor Company Forges Strategic Partnership With Emil Frey For Key European Markets

TVS Motor Company - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - on Thursday announced its entry into Europe by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey, a 100 year old enterprise and a leading name in automotive distribution, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About the partnership

Emil Frey is among the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe, serving many leading automotive brands across the region.

As part of this partnership, Emil Frey Group entities will take charge of the distribution of TVS products in selected countries, utilizing their Sales, Marketing, and Service networks. Among the TVS products being made available in Europe will be TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ , TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cuting-edge products closer to European customers. In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century old, pedigreed organizations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service."

The two companies plan to use their collaborative efforts to enter into distribution arrangements for select EU markets, prioritising countries with strong two-wheeler demand coupled with existing Emil Frey infrastructure and resources to build the distribution network. France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of TVS Motor products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024, consequent to this agreement.

