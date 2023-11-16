Hero Motocorp Records More Than 14 Lakh Units In Retail Sales In The 32-day Festive Period With 19% Growth | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, recorded its highest-ever festive sales, clocking more than 14 lakh (1.4 million) units in retail sales during the 32-day festive period - between the first day of the Navratras and Bhai Dooj – this year, the company on Thursday announced through an exchnage filing.

The company registered a 19 percent growth over the previous year, and surpassed its previous highest retail of 12.7 lakh units which was recorded in the festive period of 2019.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said “We are delighted with the festive sales; and a big thank you to all our customers who have continued to repose their trust and faith in Brand Hero. Our strong portfolio of brands, scale of distribution and new launches done this year have helped in driving this growth across geographies."

“As a much-loved and trusted brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in bringing the best for our customers, and we have lived up to that commitment. The record retail number was achieved due to the strong customer traction across markets, with good double-digit growth in the Central, North, South and East Zones," said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp Shares

The shares of Hero MotoCorp on Thursdat at 12:53 pm IST were trading at Rs 3,247, up by 2.18 percent.

