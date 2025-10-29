Tata Sierra 2025 Launch Date Revealed! How Much Will It Cost On Road In Mumbai? Find Out Features, Price & Other Details Here

Tata Sierra displayed at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025 | FPJ

Mumbai: Tata Sierra is set to make its comeback on 25 November 2025, with petrol, diesel and electric variants, bringing back the iconic nameplate from Tata Motors. The SUV’s public unveiling will take place on 15 November. Automobile enthusiasts and Tata Motors fans in Mumbai are expected to try their hands on the newly launched SUV carrying a legacy that is almost two decades old.

According to reports, the Sierra will carry a modern yet nostalgic design, with full-LED lighting, blacked-out accents, flush door handles and a shark-fin antenna. Inside, expect a premium three-screen setup (digital driver’s display, central infotainment and a passenger screen) each around 12.3″, dual-tone interiors soft-touch materials and ambient lighting.

Engine Options Expected

Under the hood, the Sierra will reportedly offer multiple powertrains: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 2.0-litre diesel (as seen in the Harrier) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. On the electric front, an EV version is expected too, underlining Tata’s push for electrification. This roll-out positions the Sierra to compete with mid-size SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Price Comparison with its rivals (Mumbai on-road estimates)

- Tata Sierra: On-road price for Mumbai is expected to start from approx. Rs 13 lakh to Rs 24 lakh for ICE versions. For the EV version, estimates suggest around Rs 25.9 lakh on-road in Mumbai for the base variant.

- Maruti Suzuki Victoris: On-road in Mumbai from approx. Rs 12.50 lakh to Rs 23.64 lakh.

- Hyundai Creta: On-road in Mumbai ranges from about Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 24.50 lakh.

- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: On-road in Mumbai from approximately Rs 13.00 lakh to Rs 23.87 lakh.

- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: On-road in Mumbai from around Rs 13.46 lakh to Rs 24.45 lakh.

What This Means For Buyers?

With the Sierra’s anticipated price starting in the high teens and topping out in the mid-20s (for EV version), it slots neatly into the spectrum of its key rivals. It offers a combination of heritage styling, multiple powertrain options and modern features, potentially appealing to buyers seeking something distinguished in the mid-sized SUV space.

Given its rivals already cover a range starting from around Rs 12-13 lakh on-road and going up to roughly Rs 24 lakh, the Sierra must deliver value, features and brand appeal to stand out. The EV version especially could tilt the decision for buyers leaning green.

