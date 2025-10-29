Mumbai News: Building Collapses During Demolition In Mahim; Two Injured | VIDEO | FPJ/Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Two people were injured on Wednesday afternoon after a four-storey structure collapsed during a demolition operation at Unnati Society, located on Senapati Bapat Marg near Mahim Railway Station (East).

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident occurred around 1:48 pm while the demolition of the ground-plus-three (G+3) structure was underway. The entire building suddenly gave way, leading to a complete collapse of the structure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emergency response teams, including the MFB, Mumbai Police, BMC ward staff and 108 ambulance services, were immediately rushed to the spot. The injured were rescued from the debris and taken to Raheja Hospital for treatment. Their medical condition is yet to be confirmed, officials said.

As of 2:45 pm, the rescue operation had been completed and the situation brought under control. Further updates are awaited from hospital authorities and the civic administration.

(With inputs from Free Press Journal Correspondent Manasi Kamble)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/