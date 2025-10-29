Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC; Easy Access To One BKC, Jio Garden & More | Know Which Companies Are Located Nearby

Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC Station |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line has shared an update on October 29, stating that new A3 at Bandra Kurla Complex station is open for commuters. It further added the opening of this new gate will make travelling to One BKC, Connector side, or Jio Garden easier via auto. However, currently, the A3 entry and exit points is not lcoated on Google Maps. The update by the Mumbai Metro Line 3 also garnered comments from several passengers working at BKC.

The new #A3 gate at #BKC Station is now open! 🙌



Easy access for passengers heading towards One BKC, Connector side, or Jio Garden - now reach faster with smoother auto access and reduced vehicle turning time. 🚇✨#MumbaiMetro #AquaLine #BKC #MetroLine3 #SmartCommute… pic.twitter.com/rjWKPOukly — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 29, 2025

Which companies are located near One BKC and Jio Garden?

Several big firms including Income Tax office, Google, National Stock Exchange (NSE), ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, CISCO, Techno Paints and Chemicals, EMA Partners, Cushman & Wakefield, Commvault Systems, Wockhardt Towers, India Sotheby's International Realty among others are located near One BKC and Jio Garden.

Netizens React On The New A3 Gate

One user said that exit should have been near G Block instead of near Income Tax Office. "Metro 3 connectivity at BKC should have been at G Block instead of near Income Tax office. More people travel to G Block."

One user thanked and said, "This is just next to my office Vaibhav Chambers. Thank you"

Another user added that finally after 13 months the A3 exit is open and also called to open the B1 exit near Sahar Road. "At last!! After 13 months. Now please open Sahar Road B1 exit towards Maratha Sheraton side. It’s ready yet being kept closed," a commuter wrote.

Slamming the planning as useless, a commuter said, "This Station is not purely in BKC. It is very far from the main location. What a usless planning."

Sother other added that the getting auto during peak time is very difficult to reach the destination.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/