 'From ₹1,100 Cab To ₹70 Metro': Passenger's X Post Lauds Budget-Friendly Mumbai Metro 3 Line
The commuter shared their experience of taking the metro from Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) to Churchgate, describing the journey as comfortable, efficient and remarkably affordable.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
A traveller’s tweet highlighting the convenience and affordability of Mumbai Metro 3’s Aqua Line has gone viral, sparking widespread appreciation for the city’s newest underground metro corridor. The commuter shared their experience of taking the metro from Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) to Churchgate, describing the journey as comfortable, efficient and remarkably affordable.

The post read, “Landed in Mumbai in T2 & took the Aqua line all the way to Churchgate. Uber showed an eye-popping Rs 1,100 fare! Metro carried me for Rs 70 in AC comfort. That too with my Pune metro NCMC card. India works, sometimes! Beautifully.”

From ₹1,100 Uber to ₹70 Metro: A Telling Comparison

The tweet resonated with thousands of Mumbaikars and travellers across India, highlighting the stark contrast between private cab fares and public transport costs. An Uber ride from the airport to Churchgate, especially during peak hours, can easily cross ₹1,000, while the metro fare remains fixed at ₹70 for the same journey.

The commuter’s mention of using a Pune Metro NCMC card drew particular interest, showcasing how the National Common Mobility Card allows seamless travel across multiple cities, a key step towards integrated urban transport in India.

Social Media Users React Enthusiastically

The post quickly struck a chord with social media users, who flooded the comments with appreciation and relatable experiences.

One user marvelled at the price gap, saying, “Wow, what a difference in fare! Good choice on switching to the metro. Saving those bucks for street food now! Enjoy Mumbai!”

Another echoed the excitement, sharing, “Very similar experience to me as well! We need such rapid mass transport facilities in every metro. But I didn’t know that the Pune Metro card can be used here as well!”

A third user highlighted the affordability, writing, “That 70-rupee AC ride is a solid win for Mumbai, especially when Ubers are charging 1100. It’s a massive difference from the usual commute. Hope other cities are taking notes.”

Adding to the chorus of praise, one more user summed it up simply: “Metro is always better in a metropolitan city where traffic hits very hard. Reliable and effortless.”

Together, the reactions painted a clear picture, Mumbaikars are embracing the new Aqua Line not just for its comfort, but for how it’s redefining everyday travel in the city.

A Sign of Progress in Mumbai’s Public Transport

The Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line, connecting Cuffe Parade to Aarey, marks the city’s first fully underground metro corridor. It promises to significantly reduce road congestion while offering a faster, cleaner, and more affordable travel option.

The viral post reflects growing public satisfaction with Mumbai’s expanding metro network, a symbol of the city’s shift towards sustainable and commuter-friendly transport.

As one user summed it up, “India works, sometimes — beautifully.”

