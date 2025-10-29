‘Follow Rules Before Enforcing Them’: Thane Police Under Fire After Biker Exposes Damaged License Plate On Officer’s Bike - Video

‘Follow Rules Before Enforcing Them’: Thane Police Under Fire After Biker Exposes Damaged License Plate On Officer’s Bike |

A video from Thane has gone viral after a young motorcyclist, fined by the traffic police for riding without a helmet, filmed a policeman’s bike showing a damaged and unclear number plate. The incident has sparked debate over accountability and equal enforcement of traffic laws.

The altercation began when Thane Traffic Police stopped a biker for a helmet violation and issued a challan. Upset over the penalty, the biker confronted the officer, claiming that the policeman himself was not following the rules.

Biker Points Out Police Negligence

In a video now circulating widely on social media, the young biker can be heard arguing with the police and showing the rusted and partially unreadable number plate of the officer’s two-wheeler.

The biker questioned, “How can you fine others when your own vehicle isn’t compliant with traffic laws?” He further accused the police of being selective in their enforcement, suggesting that civilians are punished for minor infractions while police vehicles often go unchecked.

The video also shows the young man blocking the police bike and demanding an explanation. The officers on duty tried to pacify him, explaining that the motorcycle was being used for official duty and vehicle seizure operations.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Debate

Within hours, the clip spread across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from netizens. Many users supported the biker, calling for greater transparency and fairness in traffic enforcement. Others, however, criticised his aggressive behaviour, arguing that retaliation is not the right approach.

Awaiting Official Clarification

As of now, the police department has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Officials said a report will be filed after the inquiry concludes.

The incident, though seemingly minor, has reignited a broader public concern, shouldn’t law enforcers be held to the same standards they impose on citizens?