Navi Mumbai Accident: Truck Overturns On Thane-Belapur Flyover Near Ghansoli | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The city witnessed heavy traffic chaos on Wednesday morning after a truck accident at the beginning of the Ghansoli flyover on the Thane-Belapur route. The container loaded on the truck fell off, blocking both the flyover and the road below, bringing traffic to a standstill within minutes. Long queues of vehicles stretched all the way to Airoli before traffic partially resumed around 9 am.

The incident took place around 7 am when a truck coming from JNPT towards Thane climbed onto the divider while descending from the Ghansoli station flyover.

The impact was so severe that the container detached from the truck and fell onto the Belapur lane, along with the rear wheels. Initial reports suggest that the accident may have occurred due to a collision between two trucks travelling in opposite directions.

The fallen container caused a complete traffic jam towards Belapur, halting both heavy and light vehicles. Traffic Police Inspector Tukaram Pawale and his team immediately reached the spot to manage the situation and made a temporary passage for small vehicles to move. A hydra crane was called to lift the container and clear the road, after which single-lane traffic was restored post 9 am.

The morning rush worsened the congestion, affecting vehicles heading towards Mulund as well. By late morning, traffic police managed to move the damaged vehicle to the side, allowing slow movement on one lane. “The accident-affected vehicle will be completely cleared soon and traffic will return to normal,” said Senior Police Inspector Tukaram Pawale, according to report by Loksatta.

Local commuters have expressed concerns over the lack of proper signage on the Thane-Belapur route. No boards or radium signs are indicating where the flyover begins or ends, which often confuses drivers. Just two days ago, a similar container accident occurred on the Ghansoli-Rabale flyover, causing massive congestion in the area.

