'Urban Oasis': JNPA’s Miyawaki Forest Transforms Barren Land Into Lush Green Haven

Navi Mumbai: What was once a barren patch of land has now blossomed into a thriving green ecosystem thanks to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and environmental NGO Green Yatra. Through the support of corporate CSR funds, indigenous species have been planted, creating a lush urban jungle that is both climate-resilient and self-sustaining.

CSR-Funded Ecological Transformation

The project, executed through the CSR initiatives of various corporates by Green Yatra, has already seen the plantation of over one million (10 lakh) saplings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) using the Miyawaki afforestation method.

“The Miyawaki method allows forests to grow ten times faster and become thirty times denser than conventional plantations,” said a JNPA official. “In just 24 months, what used to be a barren patch has become a vibrant forest canopy supporting a wide variety of flora and fauna. The project is a living example of how degraded urban spaces can be revived through vision, science, and sustained effort,” the official added.

Native Species and Long-Term Care

Green Yatra selected local native species, designing the forest with five distinct ecological patterns to maximize environmental and biodiversity impact while restoring the region’s natural balance. Continuous care — including de-weeding, watering, and organic soil enrichment — has ensured the forest’s long-term health.

“This is not just about planting trees; it’s about restoring life,” said another project representative. “The JNPA Urban Forest has become a green lung for Navi Mumbai, improving air quality, regulating groundwater, and creating a habitat for native species.”

Model for Sustainable Collaboration

Officials credited the success to the joint effort between JNPA, Green Yatra, and their CSR partners, calling it “a model of effective collaboration for ecological restoration.”

“We are deeply thankful to our CSR partners and the JNPA team for their continuous support in executing this challenging project from the very beginning. This initiative will have a lasting positive impact on the environment, biodiversity, and the lives of people for generations to come,” said Pradeep Tripathi, Founder of Green Yatra.

Future Expansion and Environmental Vision

“With this project, we’ve proved that with the right vision and partnership, even neglected lands can bloom again,” said the official. “We’re now working on planting another one lakh saplings across the campus to expand this green transformation.”

The JNPA Urban Forest today stands as a symbol of sustainability, proving that urban development and environmental restoration can go hand in hand when driven by purpose and persistence.