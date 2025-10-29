'Faith Triumphs': Banaganga Aarti To Return This Tripuri Pournima After Minister Lodha’s Intervention

Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: The long-standing dispute over holding the annual Banaganga Aarti at Walkeshwar in South Mumbai has finally been resolved. Following the intervention of Maharashtra’s Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the police administration has granted permission for the grand Aarti to take place on Tripuri Pournima, November 7.

Meeting Brings Resolution

The issue was settled after a detailed meeting between Minister Lodha, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare, Banaganga Trust Chairman Mahale, other trustees, and local residents.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had denied permission for the event, citing traffic management challenges in South Mumbai. However, after discussions and assurances of proper crowd control arrangements, the police have now allowed the ceremony to proceed.

Tradition Restored After Years of Uncertainty

For several years, the Banaganga Mahaaarti has been a major religious attraction, drawing thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra. The police had expressed concerns about the growing crowd and had officially denied permission through a letter issued to the Trust on October 3.

Minister Balances Faith and Administration

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha intervened by convening a meeting with senior police officers and Trust members. During the discussion, he emphasized that while administrative concerns are valid, the sentiments of devotees must also be respected. He urged that necessary measures be implemented to ensure both safety and faith are upheld.

Assurances from Trust and Archaeology Nod

Trust representatives pointed out that the Mahaaarti is held only once a year, in the evening, and that the Mumbai Police are well-equipped to manage the situation. They also highlighted that the GSB Temple Trust had already received approval from the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums on October 24 to conduct their traditional rituals.

Mumbai’s Own ‘Ganga Aarti’ Returns

The Banaganga Aarti, featuring thousands of lamps illuminating the sacred tank, is regarded as one of Mumbai’s most divine and visually stunning religious ceremonies often compared to the Ganga Aarti of Varanasi.

With permission now granted, the Saraswat Gaud Brahmin Trust expressed gratitude to Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha for his timely intervention and unwavering support in preserving this important cultural and religious tradition.