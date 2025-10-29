 Digital Payments & Citizen Awareness Help Navi Mumbai Civic Body Achieve ₹500 Crore Property Tax Milestone In 7 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDigital Payments & Citizen Awareness Help Navi Mumbai Civic Body Achieve ₹500 Crore Property Tax Milestone In 7 Months

Digital Payments & Citizen Awareness Help Navi Mumbai Civic Body Achieve ₹500 Crore Property Tax Milestone In 7 Months

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) achieved a record mid-year property tax collection of ₹500.11 crore between April and October 2025–26. Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde credited digital payment drives, data-driven planning, and citizen participation. Over ₹313 crore came via online modes, reflecting NMMC’s push for transparency and smart governance.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Digital Payments & Citizen Awareness Help Navi Mumbai Civic Body Achieve ₹500 Crore Property Tax Milestone In 7 Months | FP Photo

Navi Mumbai: Marking the highest-ever mid-year property tax collection in its history, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected Rs 500.11 crore during the first seven months (April to October) of the financial year 2025–26.

Details

Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde attributed the achievement to citizen-friendly measures, increased use of digital payment platforms, and extensive public awareness campaigns, supported by citizens’ active participation. He said that the civic body remains committed to transparent and efficient administration and that the revenue will be used to further the city’s development works.

Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe noted that the strategic use of technology and systematic planning were key factors driving the surge in collections. Deputy Commissioner (Property Tax) Dr. Amol Palve said that under the Commissioner’s guidance, the department is working to meet its annual target through effective planning and execution.

FPJ Shorts
Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Bags Projects Worth ₹5,000 Crore In Saudi Arabia
Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Bags Projects Worth ₹5,000 Crore In Saudi Arabia
Maharashtra Announces Financial Aid For Fishermen Hit By Rains And Floods Between June And September
Maharashtra Announces Financial Aid For Fishermen Hit By Rains And Floods Between June And September
IND Vs AUS 1st T20I Toss Update: Australia Choose To Bowl Against India
IND Vs AUS 1st T20I Toss Update: Australia Choose To Bowl Against India
Enrique Iglesias Is Dating This Russian Model Who Is Also Tennis Champ; More About Singer's Sweet Love Story
Enrique Iglesias Is Dating This Russian Model Who Is Also Tennis Champ; More About Singer's Sweet Love Story
Read Also
Mumbai: BEST Announces New AC Routes In Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik & Kurla A Day After New 157 Buses Join...
article-image

To enhance efficiency in property tax collection, NMMC adopted a data-driven strategy that involved data analytics, updating taxpayer records, and using a dedicated mobile application for field operations. Coupled with targeted public outreach, these measures led to a substantial rise in collections. For the first time ever, NMMC surpassed Rs 500 crore within the first seven months of a financial year, NMMC spokesperson said.

"Citizens responded enthusiastically to the civic body’s digital payment initiatives. Property owners made payments through the WhatsApp chatbot (8291920504), the ‘My NMMC – Majhi Navi Mumbai’ mobile app, the official website (www.nmmc.gov.in), QR codes on bills, and various UPI platforms. Online transactions alone generated Rs 313.70 crore, while offline payments accounted for Rs 186.41 crore," NMMC Commissioner said.

A total of 1,63,023 property owners across NMMC’s eight divisions contributed to the Rs 500.11 crore collection. Among them, the Nerul division recorded the highest contribution with Rs 106.79 crore, followed by other divisions showing consistent compliance.

Read Also
Mumbai: Water Transport Between Gateway Of India & Mandwa Suspended Amid Cyclone Montha Impact; IMD...
article-image

Breaking down the figures, residential properties accounted for 35% of the total revenue, commercial properties contributed 23.84%, industrial properties brought in 32.45%, and mixed or other properties contributed 8.71%.

To recover pending dues, the civic body had launched a property seizure drive targeting defaulters. NMMC appealed to such property owners to clear their arrears at the earliest to avoid strict recovery action.

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde emphasized that NMMC’s goal goes beyond revenue generation. "It aims to offer citizens easy, technology-enabled, and transparent services in line with the Smart City vision. He lauded the timely contribution of taxpayers, stating that their cooperation and sense of responsibility have played a crucial role in the city’s continued growth and development," he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Announces Financial Aid For Fishermen Hit By Rains And Floods Between June And September

Maharashtra Announces Financial Aid For Fishermen Hit By Rains And Floods Between June And September

How Is Cyclone Montha Impacting Weather In Maharashtra? IMD Issues Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Across...

How Is Cyclone Montha Impacting Weather In Maharashtra? IMD Issues Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Across...

Mumbai: BMC Considers SGNP, Aarey, Wadala Mangroves & Gorai As Alternate Sites For Pigeon Feeding...

Mumbai: BMC Considers SGNP, Aarey, Wadala Mangroves & Gorai As Alternate Sites For Pigeon Feeding...

'From ₹1,100 Cab To ₹70 Metro': Passenger's X Post Lauds Budget-Friendly Mumbai Metro 3 Line

'From ₹1,100 Cab To ₹70 Metro': Passenger's X Post Lauds Budget-Friendly Mumbai Metro 3 Line

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti Leads Annual Sandal Ceremony At Rahman Shah Baba Dargah -...

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti Leads Annual Sandal Ceremony At Rahman Shah Baba Dargah -...