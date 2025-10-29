Digital Payments & Citizen Awareness Help Navi Mumbai Civic Body Achieve ₹500 Crore Property Tax Milestone In 7 Months | FP Photo

Navi Mumbai: Marking the highest-ever mid-year property tax collection in its history, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected Rs 500.11 crore during the first seven months (April to October) of the financial year 2025–26.

Details

Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde attributed the achievement to citizen-friendly measures, increased use of digital payment platforms, and extensive public awareness campaigns, supported by citizens’ active participation. He said that the civic body remains committed to transparent and efficient administration and that the revenue will be used to further the city’s development works.

Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe noted that the strategic use of technology and systematic planning were key factors driving the surge in collections. Deputy Commissioner (Property Tax) Dr. Amol Palve said that under the Commissioner’s guidance, the department is working to meet its annual target through effective planning and execution.

To enhance efficiency in property tax collection, NMMC adopted a data-driven strategy that involved data analytics, updating taxpayer records, and using a dedicated mobile application for field operations. Coupled with targeted public outreach, these measures led to a substantial rise in collections. For the first time ever, NMMC surpassed Rs 500 crore within the first seven months of a financial year, NMMC spokesperson said.

"Citizens responded enthusiastically to the civic body’s digital payment initiatives. Property owners made payments through the WhatsApp chatbot (8291920504), the ‘My NMMC – Majhi Navi Mumbai’ mobile app, the official website (www.nmmc.gov.in), QR codes on bills, and various UPI platforms. Online transactions alone generated Rs 313.70 crore, while offline payments accounted for Rs 186.41 crore," NMMC Commissioner said.

A total of 1,63,023 property owners across NMMC’s eight divisions contributed to the Rs 500.11 crore collection. Among them, the Nerul division recorded the highest contribution with Rs 106.79 crore, followed by other divisions showing consistent compliance.

Breaking down the figures, residential properties accounted for 35% of the total revenue, commercial properties contributed 23.84%, industrial properties brought in 32.45%, and mixed or other properties contributed 8.71%.

To recover pending dues, the civic body had launched a property seizure drive targeting defaulters. NMMC appealed to such property owners to clear their arrears at the earliest to avoid strict recovery action.

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde emphasized that NMMC’s goal goes beyond revenue generation. "It aims to offer citizens easy, technology-enabled, and transparent services in line with the Smart City vision. He lauded the timely contribution of taxpayers, stating that their cooperation and sense of responsibility have played a crucial role in the city’s continued growth and development," he added.

