Thane Rape-Murder Case: Police Detain One After 65-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Her Farmland

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra's Thane district. | Representational Image

Thane: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

One person has been detained in connection with the killing of the woman in the Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, he said.

Police recover woman’s body from Thane farm

Police were alerted after the senior citizen's body was found on her farm. A team from Ganeshpuri police station visited the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

Theft was not the motive as the woman still had 5-6 tolas of gold jewellery around her neck, the official said.

One detained for rape and murder in Thane

"One person has been detained and he has been booked for rape and murder," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Zalte, adding that a further probe is underway.

