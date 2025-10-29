Palghar News: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Club Swimming Pool In Virar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: A 3-year-old boy has drowned in the swimming pool of a club in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Monday when the boy and his family members visited the club located in Virar area, Bolinj police station's senior inspector Prakash Kavle said.

The boy was found motionless in the pool. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered as of now.

The police were examining the CCTV footage of the area and conducting further probe into the incident, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)