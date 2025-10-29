CISF Takes Over Security At Newly Inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport | Mahesh D More

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday formally took charge of security at the recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The induction marks a major milestone in the airport’s operational readiness ahead of its commercial launch scheduled for December 2025.

The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, is India’s largest greenfield airport, developed at a cost of ₹19,650 crore. It is expected to significantly ease passenger load from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

200 CISF Personnel Inducted in First Phase

During a formal ceremony held at the airport, around 200 CISF personnel were inducted to begin round-the-clock security operations. The event was attended by CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan, senior officers, and airport authorities.

According to a senior CISF officer, the total sanctioned strength for NMIA is 1,840 personnel. By December, when the airport commences commercial operations, the force will deploy 900 personnel on-site. The newly inducted team will handle passenger security checks, access control, anti-sabotage sweeps, and perimeter protection.

This makes NMIA the 71st airport in India to come under the counter-terrorist security cover of the CISF, which is responsible for protecting key aviation and industrial assets across the country.

India’s Largest Greenfield Airport Project

Spread over 1,160 hectares, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will serve as the second major aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In its first phase, the airport will feature one terminal and one runway, with a capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. The project is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), a joint venture in which the Adani Group holds a 74% stake and CIDCO, Maharashtra’s town planning agency, holds the remaining 26%.

Once operational, NMIA is expected to become a key gateway for both domestic and international travellers, enhancing Mumbai’s position as one of Asia’s leading aviation centres.

With PTI Inputs