 Palghar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution In Vasai East’s Manicha Pada Area
A 25-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock in Manicha Pada area of Vasai East on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shahabaz Samsuddin Khan, a resident of Richard Compound, Manicha Pada, Vasai (East).

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
25-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution In Vasai East’s Manicha Pada Area | Representative Image

Incident Under Unclear Circumstances

According to the information provided by Pelhar Police, Shahabaz came in contact with a live electric current under unidentified circumstances. He was immediately rushed for treatment by family members to Nagindas Municipal Hospital in Nalasopara (East). However, the doctors on duty declared him brought dead at around 4:00 am on October 28.

Police Register ADR, Probe Underway

The report was filed by Shahabaz’s uncle Abdul Rahim Jinnan Khan (45), who works as a tailor and resides in Amanchaal, Manicha Pada, Vasai (East). Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR No. 06/2025) at Pelhar Police Station.

Assistant Police Inspector Yuvraj Choudhary and Police Constable Sunil Awhad are investigating the case. Further inquiry is underway to determine how the victim came in contact with the electric supply.

