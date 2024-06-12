Thane Tragedy: 29 Yr Old Dies Of Electrocution After Coming In Contact With Live Wire Connected To Electric Pole In Maharashtra's Nalasopara

Monsoon Tragedy: 29 Yr Old Dies Of Electrocution After Coming In Contact With Live Wire Connected To Electric Pole In Maharashtra's Nalasopara | Representative Photo

Even as the monsoon has hit the state of Maharashtra bringing in relief from the scorching temperatures of May, water logging, pot holes, and accidents arising from such situations have risen not just in the state but across the country. One such tragic case of mishap has come to light from Maharashtra's Nalasopara where a 29-year-old man was trying to walk his way through a puddle and accidently cam in contact with a live wire that was connected to an electric pole. Unfortunately, he was electrocuted to death. The victim has been identified as Rohan Kaskar and the incident was reported on the evening of June 11.

As per a Hindustan Times report, "According to the passersby, he screamed and fell unconscious, and they put him in an auto and took him to a civic hospital. The doctors declared Kaskar dead on arrival."

Police have launched an investigation in a bid to ascertain if there was any possible negligence that lead to the tragic incident. Meanwhile police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the tragedy.

Similar past incidents

The incident came weeks after a lineman lost his life due to electric shock on an electric pole in Telangana's Sangareddy District. The incident was reported on Friday, May 24 in Mallikarjunapalli, Munipally Mandal in Sangareddy District. The deceased was identified as 24 year old Balaraju and was reportedly a a resident of Kinda Bazar which is located in Sangareddy Town.

In July 2023, a similar case was reported in Maharashtra's Palghar district where a woman was reportedly electrocuted to death . The incident was reported in Garel Pada in Nalasopara area of Palghar district.