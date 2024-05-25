 Telangana: Young Lineman Dies Due To Electrocution On Electric Pole In Sangareddy; Heart-Wrenching VIDEO Surfaces
Telangana: Young Lineman Dies Due To Electrocution On Electric Pole In Sangareddy; Heart-Wrenching VIDEO Surfaces

It can be seen in the video that the locals are trying to remove the dead body from the pole, after the youth died due to electrocution. People are also seen crying and mourning the death of the youngster.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Young Lineman Dies Due To Electrocution On Electric Pole In Sangareddy | X

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a lineman died due to electric shock on electric pole in Telangana's Sangareddy District. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the lineman lost his life due to electric shock and the people are seen taking his dead body down from the pole after he died due to electrocution.

The incident reported occurred on Friday (May 24) in Mallikarjunapalli, Munipally Mandal in Sangareddy District. The deceased has been identified as Balaraju (24) and was a resident of Kinda Bazar which is located in Sangareddy Town. There are reports that Balaraju had recently joined the department as a lineman and it is being said that he joined the duty in October last year.

It can be seen in the video that the locals are trying to remove the dead body from the pole, after the youth died due to electrocution. People are also seen crying and mourning the death of the youngster. The women can be heard crying loudly in the video and the villagers are seen standing near the electric pole in large number.

There are reports that Balaraju climbed the electric pole as the electricity supply was cut in the area. He climbed the pole and started checking for the problem, when the light was suddenly restored, due to which Balaraju was jolted due to the high power of electricity and lost his life due to electrocution.

There are reports that the police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and an investigation has been initiated. The police have taken the dead body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

