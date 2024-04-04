UP Viral Video: After Trying To Jump Off Building & Commit Suicide On Rail Tracks, Woman Climbs Electric Pole In Gorakhpur; Here's Why

A woman from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh was seen climbing an electric pole in the region after her extramarital affair was exposed in the family. Said to be a mother of three children, the 35-year-old named Suman Devi was believed having an affair with a youth for the last seven years. After learning about this, her husband opposed the relationship which led to the woman threatening him of suicide.

Local media reports noted that the woman attempted suicide a couple of times after her extramarital love with a young man from the neighbouring village was disapproved by her husband. A month ago, she reportedly tried to end her life by jumping off the 5th floor of a building. Earlier to this, the female lover had rushed to the railway tracks attempting suicide.

Following these incidents, in a recent case, the lady was spotted and filmed climbing an electric pole bound with a high-tension wire of electricity. A video from the site has surfaced online showing the lady reluctant to step down, followed by locals trying to convince her and bring her back to the ground.

According to reports, the police are trying to reconcile the couple and the lovers. The husband briefed the cops about the issue of his wife and pointed out that the lover wants to stay with his wife, however, he doesn't want to leave her due to family reasons, which states her as a mother of three kids.

It was learned that the electricity was cut off during the time she climbed the pole, leading to no mishap. The incident was recorded on Wednesday morning near a transformer installed near ITI College in Gorakhpur.