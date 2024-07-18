Nissan X-Trail SUV Unveiled in India: Launch Date and Key Features Revealed

Nissan X-Trail |

Nissan has unveiled the fourth-generation X-Trail SUV for the Indian market. This new three-row model is designed to offer more space and comfort for families and adventure seekers alike. Although the official launch date remains unannounced, the X-Trail is expected to be available for purchase soon, bringing updated features and stylish design to Indian roads.

Read Also Nissan Launches Magnite Geza CVT at Rs 9.84 Lakh

Nissan X-Trail 7-seater SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. This setup, combined with a CVT automatic gearbox, produces 163bhp and 300Nm of torque. Available in Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Black, the X-Trail dimensions ensure a spacious cabin, measuring 4680mm in length, 1840mm in width, and 1725mm in height.

Nissan X-Trail, which shares the advanced CMF-C platform with the Qashqai. This new model stands out with its impressive size, being notably longer, wider, and taller than the Qashqai. With a turning radius of 5.5 meters and a ground clearance of 210mm, the X-Trail is designed to handle various terrains and driving conditions.

Read Also Nissan Magnite SUV Achieves Milestone Sales of Over 30,000 Units in FY2024

The India-specific Nissan X-Trail comes packed with advanced features, including a 360-degree camera, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. It also offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control.

Safety is priority with 7-airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, and front parking sensors. The SUV boasts a striking design with the signature ‘V-Motion’ grille, split-headlamp clusters, LED DRL’s and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In the competitive SUV market, the new Nissan X-Trail will face rivals like the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq.