Nissan Launches Magnite Geza CVT at Rs 9.84 Lakh

Nissan Magnite |

In May 2023, Nissan India launched the Magnite Geza special edition, starting at Rs 7.39 lakh. This edition was offered in a single variant with a 72bhp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. Now, Nissan has introduced the Magnite Geza CVT special edition, priced at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the manual version, the CVT variant is available in five colors: Storm White, Sandstone Brown, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, and Blade Silver. The CVT special edition includes optional beige seat upholstery and ambient lighting that can be controlled via a phone app. It also features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera with trajectory lines, JBL speakers, Geza badges, and a shark fin antenna.

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots |

Nissan's popular model, the Magnite, is slated for its first mid-life update by early 2025. Recent glimpses from spy shots hint at minimal changes, with the engine configuration remaining untouched. The refreshed Magnite is poised to flaunt subtle tweaks to its front grille, headlamp clusters, and LED signatures.

Additionally, expect potential revisions to both front and rear bumpers, as well as the introduction of fresh alloy wheel designs and exterior paint options. Looking ahead, Nissan has ambitious plans to unveil two new SUVs, drawing inspiration from the latest Renault Duster generation, alongside an A-segment EV. These forthcoming SUVs, one accommodating five passengers and the other offering three rows, will share platforms and powertrains with the new Duster while embracing unique design elements.