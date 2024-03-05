Facelift: Hyundai Reveals Upgraded Ioniq 5

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 05, 2024
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has undergone a facelift, arriving less than three years after its initial introduction.
The cabin now hosts more physical buttons, the infotainment system receives over-the-air updates, and additional new safety features have been incorporated.
In the updated Ioniq 5, the N version's larger 84kWh battery pack will be available.
The Sport Utility Vehicle comes with a Cargo capacity of 584 L.
In addition the facelift has also laid emphasis on reducing steering wheel vibrations and noise generated in the car.
Kia ev6 and BYD Atto 3 are some of Ioniq 5's key rivals.
The car will be launched in India later this year, and is estimated to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).
